It’s not often a company in any business recommends a rival, but it happened on Sunday night when Netflix urged viewers to check out Hulu.
Netflix fired off a tweet praising “Killing Eve” after actress Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Television Series ― Drama, calling the show “a true masterclass in writing, directing, and acting.”
And the company said everyone should watch it:
Just one problem: The BBC America show isn’t on Netflix, as a number of Twitter users pointed out.
The company replied:
Hulu was happy to accept the praise... and the plug:
Fans are definitely feeling the love, too, with more than a few reminded of the moment in the film “Miracle on 34th Street” when the Santa at Macy’s recommended customers shop at rival Gimbel’s: