Here Are All The New Things On Netflix In January 2019

January tends to be generally terrible: The holidays have ended; the temperature has dropped; and cultural institutions choose to not debut anything good in fear that we’ll all forget about the January releases come awards season and year-end list time. As such, Netflix doesn’t have a strong lineup of Originals in January 2019. But, but! Netflix does add a ton of great movies this month to make up for it.

On Jan. 1 alone, Netflix adds “Black Hawk Down,” “Hell or High Water,” the “Indiana Jones” series (even “Crystal Skull”!), “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Swingers,” “The Addams Family,” “The Dark Knight” and “The Departed,” along with many other movies. “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” joins Netflix the very next day.

Throughout the month, Netflix adds recent blockbusters like “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “The Incredibles 2.”

So even though the Originals don’t stand out in January, you still have plenty to watch.

As always, a few great things leave the service as well, most notable being “The Godfather” series, which joined the service at the beginning of 2018. A few others include “Marie Antoinette,” “The Shining” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”

Check out the full list of arrivals and departures below.

Superlatives For Arrivals

Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize

“And Breathe Normally” “Tears of the Sun” “Call My Agent!” “When Heroes Fly” Most Egregious Use of All-Caps “GIRL” Title That Sounds Like A Word But Isn’t “Revenger” Most Likely To Be Confused For “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Which Netflix Adds Only Two Days Earlier “Solo” Most Wishy-Washy Title “Definitely, Maybe” XXX Content “xXx” “XXX: State of the Union” Least Vegetarian Movie Title “GODZILLA The Planet Eater” Best Chance Of Having Animals “Happy Feet”

Arrivals

Jan. 1

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Across the Universe”

“Babel”

“Black Hawk Down”

“City of God”

“COMEDIANS of the world” (Netflix Original)

“Definitely, Maybe”

“Godzilla”

“Happy Feet”

“Hell or High Water”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

“It Takes Two”

“Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”

“Jersey Boys”

“Mona Lisa Smile”

“Mr. Bean’s Holiday”

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Pinky Malinky” (Netflix Original)

“Pulp Fiction”

“Swingers”

“Tears of the Sun”

“The Addams Family”

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”

“The Dark Knight”

“The Departed”

“The Mummy”

“The Mummy Returns”

“The Strangers”

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” (Netflix Original)

“Watchmen”

“xXx”

“XXX: State of the Union”

Jan. 2

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

Jan. 4

“And Breathe Normally” (Netflix Film)

“Call My Agent!” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“El Potro: Unstoppable” (Netflix Film)

“Lionheart” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 9

“GODZILLA The Planet Eater” (Netflix Original)

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Jan. 10

“When Heroes Fly” (Netflix Original)

Jan. 11

“Friends from College” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium” (Netflix Original)

“Sex Education” (Netflix Original)

“Solo” (Netflix Film)

“The Last Laugh” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 15

“Revenger” (Netflix Film)

“Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry” (Netflix Original)

Jan. 16

“American Gangster”

Jan. 17

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Jan. 18

“Carmen Sandiego” (Netflix Original)

“Close” (Netflix Film)

“FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” (Netflix Original)

“GIRL” (Netflix Film)

“Grace and Frankie” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

“IO” (Netflix Film)

“Soni” (Netflix Film)

“The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” (Season 2, Part B, Netflix Original)

“Trigger Warning with Killer Mike” (Netflix Original)

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

Jan. 21

“Justice” (Netflix Original)

Jan. 24

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” (Netflix Original)

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

Jan. 25

“Animas” (Netflix Film)

“Black Earth Rising” (Netflix Original)

“Club de Cuervos” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

“Kingdom” (Netflix Original)

“Medici: The Magnificent” (Netflix Original)

“Polar” (Netflix Film)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Season 4, Part 2, Netflix Original)

Jan. 27

“Z Nation” (Season 5)

Jan. 29

“Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All” (Netflix Original)

“Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Jan. 30

“Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2”

Coming Soon

“Marvel’s The Punisher” (Season 2, Netflix Original)





Departures

Jan. 1

“Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure”

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Catwoman”

“Face/Off”

“Finding Neverland”

“Friday Night Lights”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“I Am Ali”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Into the Wild”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (The Fifteenth Year)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (The Sixteenth Year)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (The Seventeenth Year)

“Like Water for Chocolate”

“Love Actually”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Marie Antoinette”

“Meet the Fockers”

“Meet the Parents”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“Monsters vs. Aliens”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Rent”

“Sharknado”

“Sharknado 2: The Second One”

“Sharknado 3”

“Sharknado: The 4th Awakens”

“Sharknado 5”

“The 6th Day”

“The Godfather”

“The Godfather: Part II”

“The Godfather: Part III”

“The Green Mile”

“The Iron Giant”

“The Princess Diaries”

“The Queen of the Damned”

“The Reaping”

“The Shining”

Jan. 4

“Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World”

Jan. 13

“It Follows”

Jan. 14

“Armageddon”

Jan. 18

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Jan. 19