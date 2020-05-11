The 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now (May 11)

The film “John Henry” is now the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
“John Henry,” directed by Will Forbes, is an action thriller about a strong man (Terry Crews) living in southern Los Angeles who helps two immigrant children escape the leader of a local gang (Ludacris, aka Chris Bridges). The story shares a name with the folk-tale figure because Crews’ character wields a giant hammer as a weapon.
The movie had a limited release on Jan. 24 and earned a rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. In a way, Netflix pushing a 0% movie onto subscribers this successfully is an achievement.
The new Netflix documentary “Becoming” is the highest-ranked Netflix movie. Barack and Michelle Obama produced this adaptation of the former first lady’s 2018 memoir of the same name. You can read more about “Becoming” in my list of the best Netflix movies this May.
Read on for the full list of top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.