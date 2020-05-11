The 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now (May 11)

“John Henry,” directed by Will Forbes, is an action thriller about a strong man (Terry Crews) living in southern Los Angeles who helps two immigrant children escape the leader of a local gang (Ludacris, aka Chris Bridges). The story shares a name with the folk-tale figure because Crews’ character wields a giant hammer as a weapon.

The movie had a limited release on Jan. 24 and earned a rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. In a way, Netflix pushing a 0% movie onto subscribers this successfully is an achievement.