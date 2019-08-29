Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In September 2019

Netflix adds a few noteworthy shows and movies in September.
On Sept. 1, movies such as “American Psycho,” “Mystic River,” “Stripes” and “Superbad” join the service. Netflix also adds the second and third “Lord of the Rings” movies, but I feel like those are coming and going from the platform every few months.
I’m looking forward to a few Netflix Originals this month, with the movie revival of Zach Galifianakis’ “Between Two Ferns” standing out. Sacha Baron Cohen’s new show, “The Spy,” and Ryan Murphy’s new show, “The Politician,” both look promising. I’ll also be watching the return of the docuseries “Abstract: The Art of Design.” The underwhelming but popular Matt Groening animated show “Disenchantment” returns as well.
Movies leaving the service on Sept. 1 include “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “Magic Mike” and “The Hangover.” The Christopher Nolan-directed Batman movies also depart. Most affecting to my life will be the exit of “Portlandia,” a show I often watch before bed.
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.
Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
Superlatives For Arrivals
Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize
“68 Kill”
“Spookley the Square Pumpkin”
“The I-Land”
“Bard of Blood”
Title That Could Be the Name Of Every Story Ever Told
“The World We Make”
Good Sitcom Name
“Serial Killer with Piers Morgan”
Richest Parents
“We Have Always Lived in the Castle”
Likely To Become A Criminal
“Criminal” (Tie)
“Steal a Pencil for Me” (Tie)
Least Likely To Attend The Reunion
“Come and Find Me”
Best Chance Of Featuring A Bird
“For the Birds” (Tie)
“Birders” (Tie)
Arrivals
Sept. 1
- “300”
- “68 Kill”
- “American Psycho” (2000)
- “Dante’s Peak”
- “Elena”
- “For the Birds”
- “Igor”
- “Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures” (Season 1)
- “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (Season 6)
- “Moving Art” (Season 3)
- “My Sister’s Keeper”
- “Mystic River”
- “Olmo & the Seagull”
- “Open Season”
- “Rebel in the Rye”
- “Scream” (Season 3)
- “Serial Killer with Piers Morgan” (Season 1)
- “Spookley the Square Pumpkin”
- “Stripes”
- “Superbad”
- “The Lake House”
- “The Last Exorcism”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”
- “The Saint”
- “The Taking of Pelham 123”
- “The Walking Dead” (Season 9)
- “Uncle Naji in UAE”
- “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan”
Sept. 4
- “The World We Make”
Sept. 6
- “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” (Netflix Family)
- “Article 15”
- “Elite” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Hip-Hop Evolution” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “The Spy” (Netflix Original)
Sept. 9
- “Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure”
Sept. 10
- “Bill Burr: Paper Tiger” (Netflix Original)
- “Eat Pray Love”
- “Evelyn” (Netflix Original)
- “Shameless” (Season 9)
- “Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: (Netflix Original)
Sept. 12
- “The I-Land” (Netflix Original)
- “The Mind, Explained” (Netflix Original)
- “Turbo”
Sept. 13
- “The Chef Show” (Volume 2, Netflix Original)
- “Head Count”
- “Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea” (Netflix Original)
- “I’m Sorry” (Season 2)
- “Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato” (Netflix Original)
- “The Ranch” (Part 7, Netflix Original)
- “Tall Girl” (Netflix Film)
- “Unbelievable” (Netflix Original)
Sept. 14
- “We Have Always Lived in the Castle”
Sept. 15
- “Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison” (Netflix Original)
- “Steal a Pencil for Me”
- “Surviving R. Kelly” (Season 1)
Sept. 17
- “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives”
- “The Last Kids on Earth” (Netflix Family)
Sept. 18
- “Come and Find Me”
Sept. 19
- “Océans”
Sept. 20
- “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” (Netflix Film)
- “Criminal” (Netflix Original)
- “Daddy Issues”
- “Disenchantment” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “Fastest Car” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Las del hockey” (Netflix Original)
Sept. 21
- “Sarah’s Key”
Sept. 23
- “Team Kaylie” (Netflix Family)
Sept. 24
- “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”
- “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself” (Netflix Original)
Sept. 25
- “Abstract: The Art of Design” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Birders” (Netflix Original)
- “El recluso” (Netflix Original)
- “Furie”
- “Glitch” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
Sept. 26
- “Explained” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Grandmaster”
Sept. 27
- “Bard of Blood” (Netflix Original)
- “Dragons: Rescue Riders” (Netflix Family)
- “El marginal” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “In the Shadow of the Moon” (Netflix Film)
- “Locked Up” (Season 4)
- “The Politician” (Netflix Original)
- “Skylines” (Netflix Original)
- “Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury” (Netflix Anime)
- “Vis a vis” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
Sept. 30
- “Gotham” (Season 5)
- “Mo Gilligan: Momentum” (Netflix Original)
TBD in September
- “Vagabond” (Netflix Original)
Departures
Sept. 1
- “2 Fast 2 Furious”
- “A Clockwork Orange”
- “Angels & Demons”
- “Baby Animals in the Wild” (Season 1)
- “Batman Begins”
- “Battlefield Earth”
- “Californication” (Season 1-7)
- “Eight Legged Freaks”
- “Emma”
- “Ghost Ship”
- “Gothika”
- “Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”
- “Hercules”
- “High-Rise”
- “Magic Mike”
- “Meet Joe Black”
- “Miami Vice”
- “Monster House”
- “Mr. Mom”
- “Disney’s Mulan”
- “Music and Lyrics”
- “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”
- “Revolutionary Road”
- “Stuart Little”
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.”
- “Sydney White”
- “The Dark Knight”
- “The Fast and the Furious”
- “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”
- “The First Monday in May”
- “The Hangover”
Sept. 4
- “Kicking and Screaming”
Sept. 6
- “Honey 3”
Sept. 9
- “Leroy & Stitch”
- “Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch”
Sept. 14
- “Disney’s Pocahontas”
- “Tulip Fever”
Sept. 15
- “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” (Series 1-3)
Sept. 16
- “Super Genius” (Season 1)
- “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D”
Sept. 20
- “Carol”
Sept. 23
- “The Mysteries of Laura” (Season 2)
Sept. 24
- “Portlandia” (Season 1-5)
Sept. 25
- “Parenthood” (Season 1-6)
Sept. 26
- “Bachelorette”
- “Night School”