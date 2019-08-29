Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In September 2019

On Sept. 1, movies such as “American Psycho,” “Mystic River,” “Stripes” and “Superbad” join the service. Netflix also adds the second and third “Lord of the Rings” movies, but I feel like those are coming and going from the platform every few months.

I’m looking forward to a few Netflix Originals this month, with the movie revival of Zach Galifianakis’ “Between Two Ferns” standing out. Sacha Baron Cohen’s new show, “The Spy,” and Ryan Murphy’s new show, “The Politician,” both look promising. I’ll also be watching the return of the docuseries “Abstract: The Art of Design.” The underwhelming but popular Matt Groening animated show “Disenchantment” returns as well.