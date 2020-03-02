In 2017, The New York Times ranked the best movies of the 21st century so far. “There Will Be Blood” took the top spot.

That film just joined Netflix.

So if you haven’t already, you should watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 movie, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Day-Lewis. But if oil (and milkshakes) aren’t your thing, Netflix added 30 other films on March 1. That list includes “Goodfellas,” “The Shawshank Redemption” and (sorry to put this in the same list) “Space Jam.”

As always, more movies will join throughout the month, including “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” on March 16.

Netflix adds various Originals, too, including a new season of chef David Chang’s “Ugly Delicious,” a Mark Wahlberg movie called “Spenser Confidential” and the third seasons of “On My Block” and “Ozark.”

Movies leaving the service throughout March include “Black Panther,” “The Waterboy,” “Men in Black” and Zodiac.”

Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures. And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Arrivals

March 1

“Always a Bridesmaid”

“Beyond the Mat”

“Cop Out”

“Corpse Bride”

“Donnie Brasco”

“Freedom Writers”

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“The Gift”

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Goodfellas”

“Haywire”

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“Hook”

“Hugo”

“The Interview”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Life as We Know It”

“Looney Tunes: Back in Action”

“Outbreak”

“Resident Evil: Apocalypse”

“Resident Evil: Extinction”

“Richie Rich”

“Semi-Pro”

“The Shawshank Redemption”

“Sleepover”

“Space Jam”

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” (Season 3)

“There Will Be Blood”

“Tootsie”

“Valentine’s Day”

“Velvet Colección: Grand Finale”

“ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas”

March 3

“Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis” (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 4

“Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything”

March 5

“Castlevania” (Season 3, Netflix Anime)

“Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors” (Netflix Family)

March 6

“Guilty” (Netflix Film)

“I Am Jonas” (Netflix Film)

“Paradise PD” (Part 2, Netflix Original)

“The Protector” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Spenser Confidential” (Netflix Film)

“Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City” (Netflix Film)

“Ugly Delicious” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

March 8

“Sitara: Let Girls Dream” (Netflix Film)

March 10

“Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal” (Netflix Family)

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 11

“The Circle Brazil” (Netflix Original)

“Dirty Money” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“Last Ferry”

“On My Block” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Summer Night”

March 12

“Hospital Playlist” (Netflix Original)

March 13

“100 Humans” (Netflix Original)

“Beastars” (Netflix Anime)

“Bloodride” (Netflix Original)

“Elite” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Go Karts” (Netflix Film)

“Kingdom” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Lost Girls” (Netflix Film)

“The Valhalla Murders” (Netflix Original)

“Women of the Night” (Netflix Original)

March 15

“Aftermath”

March 16

“The Boss Baby: Back in Business” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“Search Party”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

“The Young Messiah”

March 17

“All American” (Season 2)

“Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Black Lightning” (Season 3)

“Shaun the Sheep: Adventures From Mossy Bottom” (Netflix Family)

March 18

“Lu Over the Wall”

March 19

“Altered Carbon: Resleeved” (Netflix Anime)

“Feel Good” (Netflix Original)

March 20

“Archibald’s Next Big Thing” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Buddi” (Netflix Family)

“Dino Girl Gauko” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Greenhouse Academy” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“The Letter for the King” (Netflix Family)

“A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Platform” (Netflix Film)

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (Netflix Original)

“Tiger King” (Netflix Documentary)

“Ultras” (Netflix Film)

March 23

“Sol Levante” (Netflix Anime)

March 25

“Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” (Netflix Documentary)

“Curtiz” (Netflix Film)

“The Occupant (Hogar)” (Netflix Film)

“YooHoo to the Rescue” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

March 26

“7Seeds” (Part 2, Netflix Anime)

“Blood Father”

“Unorthodox” (Netflix Original)

March 27

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Decline” (Netflix Film)

“Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon” (Netflix Family)

“Killing Them Softly”

“Ozark” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“There’s Something in the Water”

“True: Wuzzle Wegg Day” (Netflix Family)

“Uncorked” (Netflix Film)

TBA

“Arashi’s Diary: Voyage” (New Episodes, Netflix Documentary)

“The English Game” (Netflix Original)

“Ladies Up” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Maska” (Netflix Film)

Departures

March 3

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther”

“The Men Who Stare at Goats”

March 4

“F the Prom”

March 7

“Blue Jasmine”

“The Jane Austen Book Club”

“The Waterboy”

March 9

“Eat Pray Love”

March 14

“Men in Black”

“Men in Black II”

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic” (Collection 3)

March 15

“Coraline”

March 17

“Being Mary Jane: The Series” (Seasons 1-4)

March 19

“The L Word” (Seasons 1-6)

“Zodiac”

March 24

“Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time”

March 30