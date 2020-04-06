The 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now (April 6)

The pun-titled buddy comedy, starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson, debuted on April 3. It focuses on a 12-year-old boy named Kareem and his mom’s cop boyfriend, James Coffee (Helms), who get in over their heads after the boy’s scheme goes awry. The movie has a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 2019 action movie “Angel Has Fallen” holds the second-place spot on Netflix. That movie stars Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Nick Nolte. Freeman plays the president of the United States.

I find it fascinating that after occupying the first and second place spots just last week, the Netflix movies “Uncorked” and “The Platform” are no longer even in the top 10. The drop seems to suggest that their popularity may have solely been a product of Netflix pushing the movies on subscribers’ homepages. The real demand would appear to be minimal if they both can fall so quickly.