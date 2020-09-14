“Pets United” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Film debuted on Sept. 11.

The movie is a German-Chinese-British animation collaboration that stars Natalie Dormer as a voice actor. It has earned bad reviews so far.

The Netflix rom-com “Love, Guaranteed” topped the list last week, but fell to seventh. That stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Heather Graham and Damon Wayans Jr. with a story about a lawyer and plaintiff that fall for each other while bringing a dating site to court. It got a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The well-reviewed (and certified “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes) Charlie Kaufman movie “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” fell entirely off the list after debuting just a little over a week ago. Subscribers don’t want good things!

Netflix "Pets United" on Netflix.

A few other Netflix Films made the top five, including “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” “The Social Dilemma,” “Cuties” and ”#Alive.” After much controversy over the adolescent sexual themes in “Cuties,” a “Streisand-effect” seems to have occurred in what would have been an obscure foreign film, as an attempted censoring of the movie ultimately has caused more people to watch it.

