The 10 Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now (April 6)

For the third week in a row, “Tiger King” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the company’s public ranking system.
The show is also the most popular thing on Netflix regardless of medium, beating out all movies and comedy specials as well.
Netflix Originals fill out most of the top 10. The third season of “Ozark” has the second-place spot, while the recently debuted fourth season of “Nailed It!” is in sixth.
Shows from The CW also continue to perform well. “All American” has been in the top rankings for weeks, and now “Legacies” is in there, too.
