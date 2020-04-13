Elevation Pictures A scene from "Code 8."

The new Netflix addition “Code 8” is now the most popular movie on the service, according to Netflix’s public ranking system.

I’d count this as a surprise. “Code 8” debuted in theaters last year and only earned about $150,000, according to Box Office Mojo. In 2016, the film creators raised over $2 million on Indiegogo to make the movie.

“Code 8” is a sci-fi, dystopian thriller about a segment of the human population developing superpowers and becoming outcasts as a result. The government forces them to work lackluster jobs. A few band together and try to fight back.

Netflix has churned out sci-fi dystopia thrillers over the last few years and must really know how to push these storylines to its subscribers.

The highest-ranking Netflix Film is “Love Wedding Repeat,” a rom-com that features Olivia Munn.

Read on for the full top 10 movies list.