The Best Movies To Watch On Netflix In March 2020

StudioCanal Gary Oldman in "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy"

The new movies this week on Netflix:

Premise: In this romantic comedy, a divorced man with bipolar disorder moves back with his parents after a stay at a mental health facility. He meets someone new who wants to team up for a dance competition.

Setting: A Pennsylvania suburb.

Is it any good? Metacritic, which aggregates critic evaluations of the quality, scores it 81 out of 100. It earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Jennifer Lawrence won Best Actress for her role. The New York Times make a video highlighting the craft of a particular scene:

Notable Cast: Along with Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Chris Tucker and Jacki Weaver.

Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes

Premise: In this espionage thriller based on a John le Carré novel, a career British intelligence officer comes out of retirement to try and find a mole in the organization.

Setting: Mainly London during the 1970s Cold War

Is it any good? Metacritic score: 85. It earned three Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Gary Oldman. Like with “Silver Linings Playbook,” The New York Times created a craft video:

Notable Cast: Along with Oldman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Ciarán Hands and Tom Hardy.

Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes

