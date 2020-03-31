10 Movies To Watch On Netflix If You Miss Hanging With Friends

Paramount Bill Hader, Jorma Taccone, Andy Samberg and Danny McBride in "Hot Rod."

Movies offer a chance to live vicariously in someone else’s life, if only for a couple of hours. In this lonely time of self-isolation, stories that celebrate the highs of friendship and camaraderie can offer some respite from the growing mundanity of your home.

We all need a stunt double for living life right now. So as we’re stuck inside, how about watching Andy Samberg play a stunt double with his friends in a movie?

Read on for the list of recommendations for movies (all on Netflix) that focus on friends having a good time together, with accompanying trailers and additional info.

Premise: In this coming-of-age story, a young woman wants to live a creative life in the city but isn’t sure how to make the financial aspect work. She relies on a longtime best friend and a new set of understanding roommates to help steer her in the right direction.

Setting: Early 2010s New York City

Notable cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Grace Gummer, Mickey Sumner and Michael Zegen

Noah Baumbach directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay with Gerwig.

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

Premise: In this comedy, a seemingly inseparable improv team balances the need to work together with individual aspirations to earn a more respected and lucrative gig. When “Saturday Night Live” recruiters check out the show, the camaraderie strains to a breaking point.

Setting: 2010s New York City

Notable cast: Mike Birbiglia, Chris Gethard, Gillian Jacobs, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate Micucci and Tami Sagher

Birbiglia directed and wrote the movie.

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Premise: In this comedy based on a real story, Rudy Ray Moore’s artistic aspirations aren’t panning out, so he tries comedy as an act of reinvention. He amasses a team of similar oddballs to work on projects together, which ultimately gain a cult following.

Setting: 1970s Los Angeles

Notable cast: Tituss Burgess, Mike Epps, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Craig Robinson and Wesley Snipes

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Premise: In this coming-of-age comedy, a high school junior feels betrayed when her best friend decides to date her brother. She must get new friends at a time of life that is so defined by hanging out with other people.

Setting: 2010s suburb of Portland, Oregon

Notable cast: Woody Harrelson, Haley Lu Richardson, Kyra Sedgwick and Hailee Steinfeld

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Premise: In this coming-of-age movie, two teenage boys go on a road trip across Mexico with a woman in her late 20s they just met. The friendship the boys shared as a duo experiences strain when they both lust after and consequently try to impress this third member of the group.

Setting: 1999 road trip through Mexico

Notable cast: Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna and Maribel Verdú

Alfonso Cuarón directed and co-wrote the movie.

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Premise: In this comedy, two older, immature men still live with their respective single parents. When those parents fall in love, the two men become stepbrothers living in the same house and, over time, the sibling rivalry turns into friendship.

Setting: 2000s Los Angeles

Notable cast: Will Ferrell, Kathryn Hahn, Richard Jenkins, John C. Reilly, Adam Scott and Mary Steenburgen

Adam McKay directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay with Ferrell.

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Premise: In this comedy based on a real story, Douglas Kenney and his best friend, Henry Beard, create the National Lampoon magazine and franchise. Kenney wrote the movies “Animal House” and “Caddyshack” while working and hanging with a comedic team of future stars.

Setting: 1960s to 1980s United States, including the cities of Boston and New York

Notable cast: Will Forte, Domhnall Gleeson, Joel McHale and Martin Mull

David Wain directed the movie.

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Premise: In this coming-of-age story, a graduating college student stays in his college town with his college buddies. The group shares a dread of arrested development, but the continued hanging out helps lift spirits in the interim.

Setting: Early 1990s Los Angeles liberal arts college

Notable cast: Chris Eigeman, Olivia d’Abo, Josh Hamilton and Parker Posey

Noah Baumbach directed the movie and wrote the screenplay.

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Premise: In this comedy, a young man living in his hometown tries to become a stuntman, which he believes was also his now-deceased father’s career. He enlists his childhood friends and a crush to help him achieve this dream.

Setting: Small American town in 2000s, but with an ’80s aesthetic

Notable cast: Isla Fisher, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, Ian McShane, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

Premise: In this comedy, a high schooler convinces his girlfriend and his best friend to skip school and have an adventure in the city. The trio tries to make the best of their hooky excursion with the knowledge they’ll probably be in trouble at the end of the day.

Setting: 1980s Chicago area

Notable cast: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck and Mia Sara

John Hughes directed and wrote the movie.