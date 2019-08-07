Streamline
5 Big-Budget Netflix Movies That Will Debut Soon

The upcoming movies you won't want to miss.
Meryl Streep stars in the "The Laundromat."
Meryl Streep stars in the "The Laundromat."

Netflix spends a lot of money. In 2019 alone, the company will likely invest around $15 billion on Netflix Originals content. This money goes to recruiting big-name creators such as Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes and even the Obamas.

Somehow, the money doesn’t go to renewing “Tuca & Bertie” for a second season. Maybe someday I’ll forgive Netflix for that.

By the end of 2019, a handful of expensive originals will debut on the service, with casts that include A-listers such as Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and, arguably Netflix’s most famous face given the continued ubiquity of “Friends,” David Schwimmer.

Below is a list of a few super notable, super expensive movies joining the service before the end of the year. A few of these will likely compete for Oscars. A couple of them cost around half a billion dollars to make. You’re going to want to check these out.

“The Irishman”

Sum-Up: This is Martin Scorsese’s second Netflix movie this year (following “Rolling Thunder Revue”). The story comes from real-life figure Frank Sheehan, a union leader who worked with organized crime in the Northeast and may have had a role in the mysterious disappearance of fellow labor figure Jimmy Hoffa.

Release Date: Sept. 27 at the New York Film Festival, then later this fall on Netflix

Cast: Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin, Joe Pesci and Jesse Plemons / directed by Martin Scorsese

Cost: The Wall Street Journal reported that the budget may have exceeded $200 million.

Trailer:

“The Laundromat”

Sum-Up: This is Steven Soderbergh’s second Netflix movie this year (following “High Flying Bird”). It focuses on a character played by Meryl Streep who stumbles into a global conspiracy during a vacation.

Release Date: August at the Venice Film Festival, then late 2019 on Netflix

Cast: Antonio Banderas, James Cromwell, Will Forte, Gary Oldman, David Schwimmer, Sharon Stone, Meryl Streep and Jeffrey Wright / directed by Steven Soderbergh

Cost: Unclear, but Fast Company called it a “big-budget feature.” You don’t get all these A-listers for cheap.

“The King”

Sum-Up: A young prince, played by Timothée Chalamet, must rule a kingdom after the death of his father. The prince becomes King Henry V and rules England in the early 1400s. Seems kind of wild to call a movie “The King,” given the ubiquity of king-centric stories throughout the ages, but maybe this will still stand out.

Release Date: August at the Venice Film Festival, then late 2019 on Netflix

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp, Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson

Cost: Unclear, but the cast, fight sequences and costume drama nature of the movie make it likely Netflix had to spend a lot.

“6 Underground”

Ryan Reynolds at "6 Underground" set

Sum-Up: With a kind of “Batman” vibe, six billionaires fake their deaths to start fighting crime vigilante-style. Michael Bay directing a movie about billionaires using their wealth on weapons has to equal tons of explosions, right?

Release Date: Late 2019

Cast: Mélanie Laurent and Dave Franco / directed by Michael Bay

Cost: Around $150 million

Teaser:

“Klaus”

Sum-Up: This is Netflix’s first original animated feature film, and the company has Oscar hopes for it. The story focuses on a man tasked with setting up a post office in a remote, icy town. After repeatedly failing to convince the townspeople to write and send letters, the postman stumbles upon a toymaker named Klaus.

Release Date: Late 2019 (presumably before Christmas)

Cast: Joan Cusack, Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and J.K. Simmons / directed by Sergio Pablos (“Despicable Me”)

Cost: IMDb estimates $40 million, but doesn’t provide evidence.

Bonus: “Red Notice”

Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot will star in "Red Notice."

Sum-Up: Even though this won’t debut “soon,” Netflix just announced it will make this very expensive action movie with a few A-listers. Plot details remain scarce, but Deadline described it as a “globetrotting action heist thriller.”

Release Date: Possibly 2020

Cast: Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds

Cost: Around $200 million

