What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (June 23-29)

What’s up: Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson (“There Will Be Blood,” “Phantom Thread”) teamed up for a short film that showcases songs from Yorke’s new solo album of the same name. The film follows Yorke’s clown theater-esque performance, as he bumbles through a gray city landscape with exaggerated motions that wordlessly express both comedy and drama. Falling asleep on the train in the first scene, Yorke’s character dreams of finding love and ruminates on love lost.

Sum-up: Alongside his feature films, Anderson has made numerous music videos over the last few decades with artists including Fiona Apple, Joanna Newsom, Haim and Yorke’s band Radiohead. With the extended, 15-minute “ANIMA,” Anderson has clearly mastered the form, teasing out the meaning behind Yorke’s often enigmatic lyrics. The choice to cast Yorke as a clown falling his way through a dystopian landscape fits well with the persona that Yorke has cultivated. So when the film takes a turn and Yorke’s character briefly experiences hope, the weight of the moment lands with such incredible impact that it perhaps even made me well up.