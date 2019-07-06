What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (June 30-July 6)

What’s up: In the third season of “Stranger Things,” the kids of Hawkins, Indiana, have grown out of the simple, childhood pleasures that once brought them joy and now must learn what it means to mature. In the summer of 1985, the young protagonists must handle feelings of love, loneliness and failure, all while still tangling with supernatural monsters.

Sum-up: “Stranger Things” has found its stride in these new episodes. While the second season regurgitated many of the same ideas as Season 1 (which already regurgitated ideas from various 1980s movies), this third season raises the emotional stakes between the characters to present a story truly worth a new season. Beyond the drama, the choice to set this in the summer rather than the fall allows for a whole new dose of nostalgia signifiers. “Stranger Things 3” gets to be a bona fide summer blockbuster, rather than staying in its previous aesthetic box of Halloween-themed spookiness.