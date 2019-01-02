Netflix Warns People Not To Attempt The 'Bird Box Challenge'

Netflix is happy so many people are watching the Sandra Bullock horror flick “Bird Box,” but it has a teeny request: Don’t attempt to re-enact the film in real life.
In the movie, directed by Susanne Bier and now streaming on the platform, characters wear blindfolds to protect against an unseen force that seemingly takes over people’s vision.
Now, “Bird Box” buffs are attempting something called the #BirdBoxChallenge, where participants try to do things blindfolded like Bullock’s character in the film (as well as the boy and girl she travels with).
That has Netflix a little nervous, which led to this Twitter post on Wednesday.
Although Netflix was undoubtedly trying to be helpful (and ward off potential lawsuits), the post may have inspired some Twitter users to attempt the challenge.
Some people needed clarification on what, exactly, Netflix was asking.
Given that Netflix removed an episode of Hasan Minhaj’s show “Patriot Act” in Saudi Arabia after that government complained, one guy suggested the streaming service could take the same approach here. The episode of “Patriot Act” featured Minhaj talking about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on orders from the Saudi crown prince.