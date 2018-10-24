Here’s What Comes To Netflix In November 2018

The holiday season must be right around the corner because Netflix adds quite a few Christmas movies in November.
This time around, the very first title on the monthly list is an animated short called “Angela’s Christmas,” which joins on Nov. 1. So you can start the Christmas season immediately after Halloween this year. It doesn’t look like Netflix will add any Thanksgiving content, so you might as well ignore that holiday.
I wonder if Netflix made a concerted effort to add titles with “Christmas” explicitly in the name to grab users searching for that word on the platform. Netflix also adds “The Christmas Chronicles” and “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” this month.
Apart from Christmas content, Netflix has a few Original highlights in November.
“House of Cards” returns for a final season sans Kevin Spacey. “The Great British Baking Show” returns sans all its former hosts (but for different reasons than Spacey). “Narcos: Mexico” debuts as a follow-up to the popular “Narcos” series. And Rupert Grint stars in a British comedy called “Sick Note.” Apparently, Lindsay Lohan is also in that one. I’ll believe it when I see it.
As always, Netflix adds quite a few non-Original movies as well. Notable additions include “Children of Men,” “Cloverfield,” “Good Will Hunting,” “Julie & Julia,” “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The English Patient” and the classic “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo.”
Departures include “Paddington,” “Up in the Air” and a ton of dinosaur movies including multiple “Jurassic Park” films and “The Land Before Time” series.
Check out the full list of arrivals and departures below.
And, if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Superlatives For Arrivals
Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize
“Stink!”
“The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep”
“Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil”
“The Sea of Trees”
“Oh My Ghost” (Netflix Original)
Most Likely To Be Confused For Another Netflix Original
“Sabrina” (Netflix Film)
Most Likely To Be Confused For A New Amazon Show Starring Julia Roberts, Especially Since Both Shows Debut Within Days Of Each Other, Almost As If Netflix Is Trying To Confuse You
“Homecoming” (Season 1) ― (The Netflix version is a Malaysian import)
Longest Title
“My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever”
Best Prequel Title
“1983” (Netflix Original) ― (It’s not technically a prequel)
Best Chance Of Having Animals
“National Lampoon’s Animal House”
Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix.
Arrivals
Nov. 1
- “Angela’s Christmas” (Netflix Original)
- “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”
- “Bring It On: In It to Win It”
- “Cape Fear”
- “Children of Men”
- “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”
- “Cloverfield”
- “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo”
- “Doctor Strange”
- “Fair Game” (Director’s Cut)
- “Follow This” (Part 3, Netflix Original)
- “From Dusk Till Dawn”
- “Good Will Hunting”
- “Jet Li’s Fearless”
- “Julie & Julia”
- “Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1”
- “National Lampoon’s Animal House”
- “Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow”
- “Planet Hulk”
- “Scary Movie 2”
- “Scary Movie 3”
- “Sex and the City: The Movie”
- “Sixteen Candles”
- “Stink!”
- “The English Patient”
- “The Judgement” (Netflix Original)
- “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin”
- “The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep”
- “Transcendence”
- “Vaya”
Nov. 2
- “Brainchild” (Netflix Original)
- “House of Cards” (Season 6, Netflix Original)
- “ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black” (Netflix Original)
- “The Holiday Calendar” (Netflix Film)
- “The Other Side of the Wind” (Netflix Film)
- “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead” (Netflix Original)
- “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
Nov. 3
- “Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil”
Nov. 4
- “Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”
Nov. 5
- “Homecoming” (Season 1)
- “John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons” (Netflix Original)
Nov. 7
- “Into the Forest”
Nov. 8
- “The Sea of Trees”
Nov. 9
- “Beat Bugs” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “La Reina del Flow” (Netflix Original)
- “Medal of Honor” (Netflix Original)
- “Outlaw King” (Netflix Film)
- “Spirit Riding Free” (Season 7, Netflix Original)
- “Super Drags” (Netflix Original)
- “The Great British Baking Show” (Collection 6, Netflix Original)
- “Treehouse Detectives” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Westside” (Netflix Original)
Nov. 12
- “Green Room”
Nov. 13
- “Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin” (Netflix Original)
- “Oh My Ghost” (Netflix Original)
- “Warrior” (Netflix Original)
Nov. 15
- “May The Devil Take You” (Netflix Film”
- “The Crew” (Netflix Film)
Nov. 16
- “Cam” (Netflix Film)
- “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix Original)
- “Ponysitters Club” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Prince of Peoria” (Netflix Original)
- “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Netflix Original)
- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (Netflix Film)
- “The Break-Up”
- “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix Original)
- “The Princess Switch” (Netflix Film)
Nov. 18
- “The Pixar Story”
Nov. 19
- “The Last Kingdom” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
Nov. 20
- “Kulipari: Dream Walker” (Netflix Original)
- “Motown Magic” (Netflix Original)
- “Sabrina” (Netflix Film)
- “The Final Table” (Netflix Original)
- “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” (Netflix Original)
Nov. 21
- “The Tribe” (Netflix Film)
Nov. 22
- “Jiro Dreams of Sushi”
- “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet” (Netflix Original)
- “The Christmas Chronicles” (Netflix Film)
Nov. 23
- “Frontier” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Fugitiva” (Netflix Original)
- “Sick Note” (Season 2, Netflix Original ― also adding Season 1)
- “To Build or Not to Build” (Season 2)
Nov. 25
- “My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever”
Nov. 27
- “Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel” (Netflix Original)
Nov. 29
- “Pocoyo” (Season 4)
Nov. 30
- “1983” (Netflix Original)
- “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” (Netflix Film)
- “Baby” (Netflix Original)
- “Death by Magic” (Netflix Original)
- “F Is for Family” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Happy as Lazzaro” (Netflix Film)
- “Rajma Chawal” (Netflix Film)
- “Spy Kids: Mission Critical” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The World Is Yours” (Netflix Film)
- “Tiempo compartido” (Netflix Film)
Departures
Nov. 1
- “Amelie”
- “Crossfire”
- “Cruel Intentions”
- “Cruel Intentions 2”
- “Cruel Intentions 3”
- “Hellboy II: The Golden Army”
- “Jurassic Park”
- “Jurassic Park III”
- “Oculus”
- “Phenomenon”
- “Run to me”
- “Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball”
- “Steel Magnolias”
- “The Invasion”
- “The Land Before Time”
- “The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure”
- “The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving”
- “The Lazarus Effect”
- “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
- “The Reader”
- “Up in the Air”
Nov. 12
- “Anna Karenina”
Nov. 16
- “Paddington”
Nov. 17
- “Undercover Boss” (Seasons 1-5)