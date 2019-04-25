Here’s What You Can Do To Keep Netflix Safe For Your Kids

Prevent kids from seeing inappropriate content with Netflix’s parental controls.

By Caroline Knorr

Of course, it also has tons of age-inappropriate shows that kids could easily stumble across if you don’t set up restrictions. Netflix offers a few methods for parents to restrict kids’ viewing of mature content (both in the app and on the browser), but you get more options by going through your account on a web browser.

Parental controls are just one way to help your kid learn to make appropriate choices and manage screen time independently. They work best with conversation about why you’re restricting access. Here’s how to set parental controls on Netflix:

Log in, click on your profile icon, then click Account.

Scroll down to Settings.

Click on Parental Controls.

Enter your Netflix password.

Create a PIN.

Scroll to Restrict by Maturity Level and click on the bubble above your kid’s age group: Little Kids (6 and Under), Older Kids (12 and Under), Teens (14 and Under), or Adults (15+). These restrictions are set according to the MPAA and TV rating systems (i.e., PG-13 and TV-MA).

You can also restrict all content so nothing will play without you entering a PIN. To do this, click the bubble above Little Kids.

If you want to restrict specific titles, regardless of their maturity rating, type them into the box under Restrict Specific Titles.