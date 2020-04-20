Netflix "Too Hot to Handle."

The new Netflix reality show “Too Hot to Handle” is the most popular show on the streaming service, according to the company’s public ranking system.

After four weeks in the top spot, “Tiger King” fell to third place. The new Netflix show “Outer Banks” nabbed second.

“Too Hot to Handle” features young singles who believe they’re going to a romantic island to hook up. Instead, they must abstain from all sexual activity throughout the duration of filming. Any sexual moves lower the potential prize money for those who make it to the end.

“Outer Banks” is about hot beach teens who try to find a secret treasure connected to the disappearance of one of said teen’s father.

So the top two spots showcase attractive people at the beach. It seems subscribers want to change out their days-without-washing sweatpants and get outside again.

Two other new Netflix shows, ”#blackAF” and “The Innocence Files,” also make the top 10. I wrote about both in my list of best April shows on Netflix.

Read on for the top 10 shows list.