Prince Andrew speaking to Emily Maitlis in 2019. BBC

The cast has been announced for “Scoop,” Netflix’s new film based around Prince Andrew’s infamous interview on “Newsnight” back in 2019.

Over the summer, it was revealed that “Newsnight” producer Sam McAlister’s book – which went into detail about what went on behind the scenes to secure the interview – was being adapted for the big screen.

Advertisement

It’s now been revealed that Rufus Sewell, whose credits include “Victoria,” “The Man In The High Castle” and “The Holiday” will portray the Duke of York in the drama.

Rufus Sewell has been cast as Prince Andrew. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson will play former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis.

Gillian is best known for her roles in the TV series “The X-Files,” “The Fall” and “Sex Education.”

Gillian Anderson is also well-known for her role in "The Crown." David M. Benett via Getty Images

In 2021, she also won an Emmy for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of “The Crown.”

Advertisement

Billie Piper and Keeley Hawes will also make appearances as Sam McAlister herself and Prince Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk, respectively.

Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell will star in SCOOP – a film based on Sam McAlister’s memoir giving the inside account of Newsnight’s bombshell interview with Prince Andrew. pic.twitter.com/OibWwtrTio — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 7, 2023

Netflix has said “Scoop” will give viewers the “inside track” on how Prince Andrew first came to be grilled by presenter Emily Maitlis over his relationship with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The streaming giant added that it will look at “navigating palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high-stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal – to the jaw-dropping interview itself.”

“The Crown” producer Philip Martin, who directs Scoop, said: “Uptempo, immersive and cinematic, I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew – to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections.”

Advertisement

“It’s a film about power, privilege and differing perspectives and how – whether in glittering palaces or hi-tech newsrooms – we judge what’s true.”

Following the interview in November 2019, and the furore over his friendship with Epstein, the duke stepped away from public life.