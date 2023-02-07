What's Hot

Pedro Pascal Delightfully Derails ‘SNL’ Sketch When He Loses It Laughing

15 Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Most Egregious Lies And Outrageous Remarks

DOJ Charges 2 In Extremist Plot To Attack Baltimore Power Stations

Virginia Boy Who Shot Teacher Allegedly Tried To Choke Another Teacher

What The Grammys Got Right — And Very Wrong

Harry Styles Slammed For Clueless Remark During His Album Of The Year Grammys Speech

Kate Middleton Shared A Previously Unseen Photo To Highlight An Important Cause

Seth Meyers Points Out Chinese Balloon's Biggest Flaw

'Plant A Tree For Me': Leonard Peltier Reflects On Hitting 48 Years In Prison

Salman Rushdie Says He’s Grateful, ‘Can’t Regret’ His Life After Stabbing

Ron DeSantis Expected To Control Disney District Governing Board

Rep. George Santos Now Accused Of Sexually Harassing A Prospective Staffer

EntertainmentNetflixroyal familyprince andrew

Netflix Announces Cast For New Drama Based On Prince Andrew's Newsnight Interview

Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes and Billie Piper will all appear in the new film.
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Reporter, The Huffington Post UK

Prince Andrew speaking to Emily Maitlis in 2019.
Prince Andrew speaking to Emily Maitlis in 2019.
BBC

The cast has been announced for “Scoop,” Netflix’s new film based around Prince Andrew’s infamous interview on “Newsnight” back in 2019.

Over the summer, it was revealed that “Newsnight” producer Sam McAlister’s book – which went into detail about what went on behind the scenes to secure the interview – was being adapted for the big screen.

It’s now been revealed that Rufus Sewell, whose credits include “Victoria,” “The Man In The High Castle” and “The Holiday” will portray the Duke of York in the drama.

Rufus Sewell has been cast as Prince Andrew.
Rufus Sewell has been cast as Prince Andrew.
Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson will play former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis.

Gillian is best known for her roles in the TV series “The X-Files,” “The Fall” and “Sex Education.”

Gillian Anderson is also well-known for her role in "The Crown."
Gillian Anderson is also well-known for her role in "The Crown."
David M. Benett via Getty Images

In 2021, she also won an Emmy for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of “The Crown.”

Billie Piper and Keeley Hawes will also make appearances as Sam McAlister herself and Prince Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk, respectively.

Netflix has said “Scoop” will give viewers the “inside track” on how Prince Andrew first came to be grilled by presenter Emily Maitlis over his relationship with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The streaming giant added that it will look at “navigating palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high-stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal – to the jaw-dropping interview itself.”

“The Crown” producer Philip Martin, who directs Scoop, said: “Uptempo, immersive and cinematic, I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew – to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections.”

“It’s a film about power, privilege and differing perspectives and how – whether in glittering palaces or hi-tech newsrooms – we judge what’s true.”

Following the interview in November 2019, and the furore over his friendship with Epstein, the duke stepped away from public life.

The interview was recently sent up in the Channel 4 special “Prince Andrew: The Musical,” which aired over Christmas.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Daniel Welsh - Entertainment Reporter, The Huffington Post UK

Entertainment Reporter, The Huffington Post UK

Popular in the Community