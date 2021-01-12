Netflix Promises To Release A New Movie Every Week For 2021

Netflix and no chill: The streaming giant is planning to release at lease one “new movie every week” next year.

While the future of the theatrical landscape remains as shaky as ever, the company is charging ahead by unveiling its massive 2021 film slate.

The list of around 70 titles, revealed Tuesday, includes blockbuster projects like Dwayne Johnson’s action comedy “Red Notice,” which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead.” Netflix will also release the Adam McKay-directed “Don’t Look Up” — boasting a starry cast including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep — the long-awaited Amy Adams vehicle “The Woman in the Window,” and the Jay-Z-produced all Black Western “The Harder They Fall.”

The slate also includes the directorial debuts from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry, “Tick, tick … Boom!” and “Bruised” respectively, and the final installments of the streaming service’s original “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Kissing Booth” trilogies.

The stars of the films announced the news in a sizzle reel that combines behind-the-scenes footage with talking head interviews and snippets of first looks from the much-anticipated releases.

Netflix is well-positioned to acquire even more titles in the coming year, as studios have been left with little choice but to abandon traditional release and distribution models for a majority of projects and release them on streaming services instead due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

But while the company initially saw a huge surge in new subscribers during the early months of the pandemic, other platforms, including HBO Max and Disney+, have become increasingly competitive by building out their own bingeable libraries of original TV series and films and partnering with major studios.

In December, Warner Bros. announced that it will release all of its movies, including major titles like “Dune” and “Matrix 4,” simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max for a period of one month, signaling a major sea change in the industry and angering a slew of high-profile directors in the process.

Later that month, Disney unveiled a massive rollout of new offerings from Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Disney Animation, including dozens of new “Star Wars” and MCU projects, that will find a home on its streaming platform.

Netflix didn’t disclose the majority of the release dates for its 2021 film slate, but take a look at the titles here.