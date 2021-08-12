'Q-Force' Trailer Introduces A Cartoon Squad Of Crime-Fighting Queer Superheroes

An animated superhero’s coming-out experience becomes a professional catalyst in the first trailer for “Q-Force,” Netflix’s new animated series for mature audiences.

Due out Sept. 2, “Q-Force” follows Steve Maryweather (voiced by Sean Hayes), an American Intelligence Agency officer who comes out as gay, after which his superiors relocate him to West Hollywood, California, hoping he’ll fade into obscurity.

Instead, he assembles his own squad of LGBTQ “geniuses,” which include expert mechanic Deb (Wanda Sykes), master of drag and disguise Twink (Matt Rogers) and hacker Stat (Patti Harrison).

Catch the “Q-Force” trailer below.

After this rogue team of queer misfits successfully solves its first crime, they gain the reluctant approval of the AIA, which names them “Active Secret Agents.” That upgrade, however, includes a caveat ― the Q-Force must welcome a straight man, Agent Buck (David Harbour), to their squad.

Creator Gabe Liedman said he sees “Q-Force” as a “gay James Bond” that reflects the hopes and concerns of the LGBTQ community at large.

“The adventures that this team goes on are not the adventures you think,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “And the stakes are really big. It’s life and death. It’s a world hanging in the balance. But the whole time, hopefully you’re laughing as these complete underdogs step up and save it over and over again in this way that is satisfying.”

The show’s 10 episodes also feature the voice talents of Niecy Nash and Stephanie Beatriz, and according to Liedman, they don’t skimp on the adult humor.

“If you know what breeding is, you know what breeding is,” he told ET. “And we’re just going to make a joke about it.”

Netflix Netflix's "Q-Force" debuts Sept. 2.