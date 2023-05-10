Netflix Cleopatra Controversy Leads Egyptian Broadcaster To Make Series With Light-Skinned Star

Cleopatra in Netflix's "Queen Cleopatra." Netflix

Controversy is still brewing over Netflix’s “Queen Cleopatra,” which depicts the famous ruler as a Black woman.

The new documentary, part of the streamer’s series “African Queens,” first caused a stir last month after its trailer debuted, prompting historians to argue over the monarch’s racial identity.

Some historians claimed that Cleopatra was likely not Black but of European descent. Others have argued her race would be hard to identify considering it was “unlikely to be documented.”

Now, a government-owned Egyptian broadcaster has announced its own Cleopatra documentary, which will cast a light-skinned woman, Variety reported.

The Al Wathaeqya channel, which is affiliated with Egypt’s United Media Services, told Variety in a statement that the “high-end” production for the project has started. It also claims the upcoming doc is based on the “utmost levels” of research and validity.

Last month, the Netflix trailer prompted Egyptian lawyer Mahmoud al-Semary to file a legal complaint with the country’s public prosecutor against the streamer, whom he accused of trying to “erase the Egyptian identity.”

In addition, Al-Semary’s filing called for Netflix to be shut down in Egypt and for the show’s creators to be penalized.

“Queen Cleopatra” stars British actor Adele James, who is of mixed race, as the historic monarch who was the last ruler of the Ptolemaic dynasty. Cleopatra was born in 69 BC and died in 30 BC.

Jada Pinkett Smith, an executive producer on the show, spoke about the intention behind the controversial depiction last month on Netflix’s promotional website Tudum.

“We don’t often get to see or hear stories about Black queens, and that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them!” the former talk show host said.

Sally Ann Ashton, an Egyptology expert who Netflix said was interviewed in the series, backed the casting of a Black actor, noting that “it seems strange to insist on depicting her as wholly European.”

She added: “Cleopatra ruled in Egypt long before the Arab settlement in North Africa. If the maternal side of her family were indigenous women, they would’ve been African, and this should be reflected in contemporary representations of Cleopatra.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.