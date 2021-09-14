Can You Believe? The 'Queer Eye' Guys Are Getting A Lego Makeover.

Fans of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” who are eager for Season 6 can soon find comfort in a miniature version of the Fab Five.

Lego unveiled designs Tuesday for a “Queer Eye”-themed toy set, due to hit shelves next month. The 974-piece set includes figures of cast members Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, as well as a replica of the loft that serves as their home base.

Also featured is a tiny version of Bruley the dog, as well as Van Ness’s former music teacher, Kathi Dooley, who appeared on the show’s fourth season. The loft also includes a “transformation chamber” so that fans can replicate Dooley’s makeover.

Lego had previously re-created the sets of “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” among other TV and film properties.

Matthew Ashton, Lego’s vice president of design, said he hoped the “Queer Eye” set would remind fans to “celebrate kindness and help build each other up” amid both a pandemic and a politically divisive climate.

“In this set we’ve captured themes central to both the Lego Group and the show ― caring, creativity, learning and fun,” he noted in a Tuesday statement. “While the Fab Five rebuild people’s lives, we are on a mission to inspire people to get creative and help rebuild a more positive world.”

The show’s stars, meanwhile, expressed their excitement at seeing themselves in toy form.

“I’m a Lego baby, so why don’t ya build me!” Berk wrote on Instagram, in a wink at the lyrics of Beck’s 1993 single, “Loser.”

Added Van Ness, “I actually Can’t Believe!!”

The “Queer Eye” set is priced at $99.99 and will be available globally on Oct. 1. The show’s sixth season will take place in Austin, Texas, and is due out later this year, though no release date has been set.