The Fab 5 Of 'Queer Eye' Get Ready To Slay Philadelphia In Season 5

The Fab Five of “Queer Eye” will kick off LGBTQ Pride Month with their most ambitious season to date.

Set to debut next month, the fifth season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning makeover series finds Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness bringing their magic to Philadelphia. This time around, their clients will include a clergy member who came out as LGBTQ later in life.

Catch the Season 5 trailer for “Queer Eye” above.

Season 5 will feature a total of 10 episodes, up from the usual eight. And while the new installments were filmed last year, the series’ optimistic message of self-love feels particularly relevant as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis.

“Your best days aren’t behind you, they’re still in front of you,” Brown declares in the trailer, which also features shots of him and his four castmates in colonial garb in a playful nod to Philadelphia’s history.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Porowski said fans can expect a “more cosmopolitan” vibe compared to previous seasons.

“We’re able to continue to champion diversity,” he said. “I think that’s what’s so great about the fact that we get to travel and go to different cities because those experiences are so different. With Philly, we do have a lot more downtown stories and you kind of get to speak to that experience.”

The Season 5 trailer also marks the premiere of “Be Me,” the new single by up-and-coming pop artist Vincint. A music video for the track is due out later this year.

Season 5 of “Queer Eye” hits Netflix on June 5.

