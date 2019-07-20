What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (July 14-20)

What’s up: Days after earning two Emmy nominations, the Fab Five return to make over more lives throughout America. The last season debuted just four months ago, so calling this a new season is a bit of a marketing ploy, but these new episodes do have a tonal shift from the last season.

Sum-up: Given that Netflix debuted two other strong Originals this week, with the return of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and David Harbour’s “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein,” I thought this might be the first time I don’t recommend new “Queer Eye” episodes as the show to watch in a given week. But when I started tearing up less than 10 minutes into the first episode of Season 4, I knew “Queer Eye” still deserved the spotlight.

The fourth season gets meta and reckons with the stardom of the Fab Five. The crew heads to host Jonathan Van Ness’ former high school to make over a beloved teacher who works long hours. The students are starstruck by the hosts, but instead of wallowing in this aspect, the show uses the attention to stress the importance of celebrating the many undervalued public schoolteachers in America.

The season then goes on to support various community leaders, creating a much more rewarding enterprise than simply making schlubs look better, like the crew did in the earlier episodes.