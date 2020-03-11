Get ready, cowboys: the Fab Five are heading to the Lone Star State.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that production on the sixth season of “Queer Eye” had kicked off this week in Austin, Texas.

As always, specifics of the Emmy-winning series’ forthcoming installment were kept under wraps. According to press notes, however, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are set to “scour the prairie” hoping to find “a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

The show confirmed the news with a photo of the Fab Five dressed in their Western best and posed in front of Austin’s famed El Arroyo restaurant.

Grab a Texas-sized box of tissues y’all because the Fab 5 just arrived in the Lone Star State to film Queer Eye Season 6! 🤠🌵(oh and P.S. Queer Eye Season 5 is coming real soon✨) pic.twitter.com/ROH1eCXzPZ — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 11, 2020

When it premiered in 2018, “Queer Eye” was Netflix’s first reality series to capture the cultural zeitgeist. Its success, no doubt, helped pave the way for other unscripted programs on the streaming platform like “Cheer” and “Love Is Blind.”

The show’s stars have established themselves in other realms, too. Brown, for instance, competed on Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars” last year and had a supporting role in the LGBTQ-inclusive Valentine’s Day comedy “The Thing About Harry” on Freeform. Porowski opened a restaurant, the Village Den, in New York’s West Village in 2018 and published a cookbook, “Antoni in the Kitchen,” last year.

All five of the guys appeared in the music video for Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down,” released in conjunction with LGBTQ Pride Month, in June 2019.

Though no official date has been set, Season Five of “Queer Eye” hits Netflix this summer and takes place in Philadelphia. A four-episode special, “Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!” aired last fall.