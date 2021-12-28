The 'Queer Eye' Fab Five Plan A Texas Takeover In Season 6 Trailer

Hang on to your ten-gallon hats, folks: the Fab Five of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” are back and ready to take Texas by storm.

Season 6 of the Emmy-winning makeover series finds Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness descending upon the Lone Star State, as seen in a new trailer.

Advertisement

Production on the forthcoming season, which hits Netflix on New Year’s Eve, was significantly delayed by COVID-19 ― and pandemic-related concerns will be addressed across the 10 new episodes.

“2020 was a hard year for all of us,” Brown explains in the clip. However, France later urges viewers to use the global health crisis as “a moment to really remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other.”

Catch the Season 6 trailer of “Queer Eye” below.

This time around, the Fab Five’s clientele includes a two-step dance instructor, a rodeo cowboy who “doesn’t shower half the time,” and a transgender bodybuilder. The guys also join the prom committee of a local high school in order to spruce up the end-of-year festivities for students.

Advertisement

The clip also features a snippet of country star Miranda Lambert’s new single, “Y’all Means All.” Lambert, a three-time Grammy winner and outspoken LGBTQ rights advocate, on Monday announced plans to debut the song on the series.

In an interview with Deadline in May, Berk said unveiling Season 5 of “Queer Eye” ― which was set in Philadelphia ― in the early months of COVID-19 felt like giving fans a “virtual hug.” The forthcoming season, he noted, will offer a similar respite.

“We have all gotten stronger and better,” he added. “I remember Season 1 when we were all, like, ‘OK are we going to do this?’ We were bumping into each other. We knew what we were saying, but we’d also kind of pull back. Now, we’re secure, we’re sure of it.”

Season 6 of “Queer Eye” hits Netflix Dec. 31.