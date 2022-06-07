Netflix's New ‘Resident Evil’ Trailer Turns Up The Heat With More Than Just Zombies

Netflix’s first-ever “Resident Evil” TV series is taking a different direction when it comes to bone-chilling scares.

The eight-episode series, which begins July 14 on the streaming service, is a new take on Capcom’s long-running survival horror franchise.

Advertisement

The trailer for the franchise’s first live-action show promises nonstop action and plenty of gross scares.

Footage from the trailer showcases monsters popularized by the video game franchise, such as the zombie dogs from the original 1996 title, plus an array of giant, mutated monsters. Move over, zombies, it looks like outrageously large man-eating spiders are taking over.

​​Showrunner and executive producer Andrew Dabb previously revealed that the show’s creators took “all the games and shuffled them together” for the highly anticipated series.

Advertisement

“For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before,” Dabb said .

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 27, 2020

The series follows Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus as she fights to survive in a world overrun by infected and deranged creatures.

With less than 15 million people remaining in the world, Jade, alongside the Earth’s last inhabitants, will struggle to battle more than 6 billion bloodthirsty creatures.

According to the series’ synopsis, “an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets.”

In addition to Balinska, “Resident Evil” also stars Lance Reddick (Albert Wesker), Tamara Smart (as young Jade Wesker) and Siena Agudong (Billie Wesker).

Advertisement

The horror series was written by Andrew Dabb (“Supernatural”), and executive producer Bronwen Hughes (“The Walking Dead”) is set to direct the first two episodes.