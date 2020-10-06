The life of Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla is coming to the small screen this fall.

Netflix unveiled a new teaser for “Selena: The Series” on Tuesday while announcing the two-part series’ Dec. 4 premiere. The black-and-white clip shows “Walking Dead” star Christian Serratos as Selena in a concert sequence where the song “Como la Flor” plays.

“If you keep practicing, it’s all gonna pay off. Just watch,” Ricardo Chavira, who plays Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, says in voiceover. “When I see you on that stage, I still see the 6-year-old girl singing in our backyard.”

According to press notes, “Selena: The Series” follows “the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.” Created by Moisés Zamora, the series also stars Gabriel Chavarria, Noemí González and Seidy López.

Once hailed as the “Mexican Madonna,” Selena remains a major figure in Latinx pop culture 25 years after her death. In 1994, the Texas-born singer became the first Tejano artist to win a Grammy Award for her album “Selena Live!”

A year later, Yolanda Saldívar, Selena’s business partner and president of her fan club, shot and killed the star, who had recently finished work on what was being planned as her crossover album, “Dreaming of You.”

Released posthumously, “Dreaming of You” became a global smash. The big-screen biopic “Selena” hit theaters with Jennifer Lopez in the title role in 1997.

Watch the full “Selena: The Series” trailer below.