The Responses To This Horny Netflix Tweet Are Unhinged

It’s been confirmed: Netflix has zero chill.

In a truly bizarre turn of events, the brand chimed into an ongoing conversation on Twitter involving things you can say during sex that also make sense during [insert other activity here]. On Thursday, the official Netflix account asked its followers: “what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?”

what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019

Considering one of Netflix’s strongest associations ― the euphemism “Netflix and chill” ― involves sex, it’s not particularly surprising that the brand would capitalize and get horny on main.

However, it’s one thing for Netflix to do that and another for brands like Casper, Audi, Wendy’s, Yelp and Pop-Tarts to all chime in on the horny chatter.

Look, we’re not prude. We love a good sex joke, but it makes us feel all kinds of weird when Mr. Peanut, a cartoon character from our youth, just casually says “I need a nut.” It’s equally jarring to then see Netflix respond to a tweet from Jimmy John’s that says, “That was Freaky Fast!” with “Licketdy split.”

Netflix has responded to many of the double entendres they’ve received with, you guessed it, more double entendres.

That was Freaky Fast! — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) December 5, 2019

Licketdy split — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019

It’s unclear whether the corporate overlords behind any of the brands know that their respective social media managers are being horny on Twitter dot com, but go off, friends. Let that freak flag... fly?

At any rate, we’ve collected some of the most unhinged responses to Netflix’s call to the horny:

We're Rock hard — Rolling Rock (@Rolling_Rock) December 5, 2019

You can go elbow deep in me — Kettle Brand Chips (@kettlebrand) December 6, 2019

We have heard your complaints and are working diligently to correct the issue. — Mark Espinosa (@MarkEEspinosa) December 5, 2019

send me a *good* snake pic — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) December 5, 2019

We're dimming the lights for takeoff... — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) December 5, 2019

Do you want more meat? — Arby's (@Arbys) December 5, 2019

you’ve been waiting for this stuffing all year — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) December 6, 2019

Don’t get it in your eyes — Paqui Chips (@paquichips) December 5, 2019

Bone-in please — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) December 5, 2019

Slow down, you want it to last. — ABSOLUT VODKA (@ABSOLUTvodka_US) December 5, 2019

"This is delicious" — Aviation American Gin (@AviationGin) December 5, 2019

Please share your experience with the community. — Yelp (@Yelp) December 5, 2019

you might want to lie down for this — Casper (@Casper) December 5, 2019

Do you wanna take a lick? — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) December 5, 2019