The Responses To This Horny Netflix Tweet Are Unhinged

It’s been confirmed: Netflix has zero chill.
In a truly bizarre turn of events, the brand chimed into an ongoing conversation on Twitter involving things you can say during sex that also make sense during [insert other activity here]. On Thursday, the official Netflix account asked its followers: “what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?”
Considering one of Netflix’s strongest associations ― the euphemism “Netflix and chill” ― involves sex, it’s not particularly surprising that the brand would capitalize and get horny on main.
However, it’s one thing for Netflix to do that and another for brands like Casper, Audi, Wendy’s, Yelp and Pop-Tarts to all chime in on the horny chatter.
Look, we’re not prude. We love a good sex joke, but it makes us feel all kinds of weird when Mr. Peanut, a cartoon character from our youth, just casually says “I need a nut.” It’s equally jarring to then see Netflix respond to a tweet from Jimmy John’s that says, “That was Freaky Fast!” with “Licketdy split.”
Netflix has responded to many of the double entendres they’ve received with, you guessed it, more double entendres.
It’s unclear whether the corporate overlords behind any of the brands know that their respective social media managers are being horny on Twitter dot com, but go off, friends. Let that freak flag... fly?
At any rate, we’ve collected some of the most unhinged responses to Netflix’s call to the horny: