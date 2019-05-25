The Netflix highlight: “The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience” Special. Netflix rolled this out with a surprise midnight release earlier in the week.

Stars: The Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone) as well as a ton of cameos.

Premise: A collection of music videos by The Lonely Island that tells a fictionalized version of the rise to prominence and fall from grace of baseball players Jose Canseco and Mark McGuire. Canseco and McGuire played for the Oakland Athletics in the 1980s and got their collective nickname for “bashing” home runs and then “bashing” each other’s forearms together in celebration (rather than high-fiving or fist-bumping). Both later admitted to using steroids at the time.

Sum-up: With a glorious mix of highbrow and lowbrow, The Lonely Island uses the silly story of two sports guys that got in trouble and elevates this duo to characters of dramatic distinction. The musical group’s rap style also lends itself well to the 1980s setting, as the songs have a strong similarity to the Beastie Boys. As someone who grew up in the Lonely Island era of “Saturday Night Live,” and as a huge sucker for cameo appearances by the band Haim (see Vampire Weekend’s latest album, “Father of the Bride”), I’m extremely predisposed to love this. But the group’s affection for the subject material (they all grew up in Berkeley, California, during this era) should endear this effort to the more casual viewer. Additionally, it marks the second time in just a few weeks (following the excellent “I Think You Should Leave”) that Netflix has debuted a strong use of short-form comedy.