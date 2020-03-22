The Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In March 2020

Netflix Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie in "Feel Good"

Premise: In this comedy, a female stand-up comedian with addictive behaviors falls for a woman who has only experienced heterosexual relationships. The two begin to date, but the comedian is still working through addictions.

Setting: Contemporary London

Is it any good? Metacritic, which aggregates critic evaluations of the quality, scores it 84 out of 100. A few critics are comparing it to “Fleabag.” given the balance of humor and addiction. Lucy Mangan at The Guardian gave it a rare five out of five-star review, calling it a “beautiful, truly funny love story.”

Notable Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie

Runtime: The first season runs six episodes of roughly 25 minutes.

Premise: In this docu-series, a charismatic, drug-using, polygamist named Joe Exotic who owns a tourist trap zoo hires a hitman to kill a rival.

Setting: An Oklahoma roadside zoo in the recent past

Is it any good? Metacritic score: Positive, but only two reviews so far. This has “Wild Wild Country” vibes in that it focuses on a mythical, ridiculous and dangerous central figure. Nick Allen at RogerEbert.com gave it a four out of four. Here’s a quote from that review:

“Tiger King” is Netflix comfort food of the highest order: it immerses viewers in a mind-boggling lifestyle and series of scandals, and yet the term “true-crime” doesn’t do justice to its greatness.

Runtime: This limited series runs seven episodes of roughly 45 minutes.

March 1

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” (Season 3)

March 5

“Castlevania” (Season 3, Netflix Anime)

March 6

“Paradise PD” (Part 2, Netflix Original)

“The Protector” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Ugly Delicious” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

March 11