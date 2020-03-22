Home & Living

The Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In March 2020

A new "feel good" Netflix comedy and a ridiculous docu-series debut.
Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie in "Feel Good"
The new shows this week on Netflix:

“Feel Good” (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Premise: In this comedy, a female stand-up comedian with addictive behaviors falls for a woman who has only experienced heterosexual relationships. The two begin to date, but the comedian is still working through addictions.

Setting: Contemporary London

Is it any good? Metacritic, which aggregates critic evaluations of the quality, scores it 84 out of 100. A few critics are comparing it to “Fleabag.” given the balance of humor and addiction. Lucy Mangan at The Guardian gave it a rare five out of five-star review, calling it a “beautiful, truly funny love story.”

Notable Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie

Runtime: The first season runs six episodes of roughly 25 minutes.

“Tiger King” (Netflix Docu-series)

Premise: In this docu-series, a charismatic, drug-using, polygamist named Joe Exotic who owns a tourist trap zoo hires a hitman to kill a rival.

Setting: An Oklahoma roadside zoo in the recent past

Is it any good? Metacritic score: Positive, but only two reviews so far. This has “Wild Wild Country” vibes in that it focuses on a mythical, ridiculous and dangerous central figure. Nick Allen at RogerEbert.com gave it a four out of four. Here’s a quote from that review:

“Tiger King” is Netflix comfort food of the highest order: it immerses viewers in a mind-boggling lifestyle and series of scandals, and yet the term “true-crime” doesn’t do justice to its greatness.

Runtime: This limited series runs seven episodes of roughly 45 minutes.

Shows from earlier in the month:

“Paradise PD” (Part 2, Netflix Original)

“Ugly Delicious” (Season 2, Netflix Docu-series)

“Dirty Money” (Season 2, Netflix Docu-series)

“On My Block” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Elite” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

All the movies that have joined Netflix this month so far:

March 1

  • The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” (Season 3)

March 5

  • “Castlevania” (Season 3, Netflix Anime)

March 6

  • “Paradise PD” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
  • “The Protector” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
  • “Ugly Delicious” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

March 11

  • “The Circle Brazil” (Netflix Original)

  • “Dirty Money” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

  • “On My Block” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

March 12

  • “Hospital Playlist” (Netflix Original)

March 13

  • “100 Humans” (Netflix Original)
  • “Beastars” (Netflix Anime)
  • “Bloodride” (Netflix Original)
  • “Elite” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
  • “Kingdom” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • “The Valhalla Murders” (Netflix Original)
  • “Women of the Night” (Netflix Original)

March 17

  • “All American” (Season 2)
  • “Black Lightning” (Season 3)

March 19

  • “Altered Carbon: Resleeved” (Netflix Anime)
  • “Feel Good” (Netflix Original)

March 20

  • “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (Netflix Original)
  • “Tiger King” (Netflix Documentary)
