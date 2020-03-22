The Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In March 2020

The new shows this week on Netflix:
“Feel Good” (Netflix Original, Season 1)
Premise: In this comedy, a female stand-up comedian with addictive behaviors falls for a woman who has only experienced heterosexual relationships. The two begin to date, but the comedian is still working through addictions.
Setting: Contemporary London
Is it any good? Metacritic, which aggregates critic evaluations of the quality, scores it 84 out of 100. A few critics are comparing it to “Fleabag.” given the balance of humor and addiction. Lucy Mangan at The Guardian gave it a rare five out of five-star review, calling it a “beautiful, truly funny love story.”
Notable Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie
Runtime: The first season runs six episodes of roughly 25 minutes.
“Tiger King” (Netflix Docu-series)
Premise: In this docu-series, a charismatic, drug-using, polygamist named Joe Exotic who owns a tourist trap zoo hires a hitman to kill a rival.
Setting: An Oklahoma roadside zoo in the recent past
Is it any good? Metacritic score: Positive, but only two reviews so far. This has “Wild Wild Country” vibes in that it focuses on a mythical, ridiculous and dangerous central figure. Nick Allen at RogerEbert.com gave it a four out of four. Here’s a quote from that review:
“Tiger King” is Netflix comfort food of the highest order: it immerses viewers in a mind-boggling lifestyle and series of scandals, and yet the term “true-crime” doesn’t do justice to its greatness.
Runtime: This limited series runs seven episodes of roughly 45 minutes.
Shows from earlier in the month:
“Paradise PD” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
“Ugly Delicious” (Season 2, Netflix Docu-series)
“Dirty Money” (Season 2, Netflix Docu-series)
“On My Block” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
“Elite” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
All the movies that have joined Netflix this month so far:
March 1
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” (Season 3)
March 5
- “Castlevania” (Season 3, Netflix Anime)
March 6
- “Paradise PD” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Protector” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Ugly Delicious” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)
March 11
-
“The Circle Brazil” (Netflix Original)
-
“Dirty Money” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)
-
“On My Block” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
March 12
- “Hospital Playlist” (Netflix Original)
March 13
- “100 Humans” (Netflix Original)
- “Beastars” (Netflix Anime)
- “Bloodride” (Netflix Original)
- “Elite” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Kingdom” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Valhalla Murders” (Netflix Original)
- “Women of the Night” (Netflix Original)
March 17
- “All American” (Season 2)
- “Black Lightning” (Season 3)
March 19
- “Altered Carbon: Resleeved” (Netflix Anime)
- “Feel Good” (Netflix Original)
March 20
- “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (Netflix Original)
- “Tiger King” (Netflix Documentary)