JoJo Whilden/The Weinstein Company Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in "Silver Linings Playbook"

Netflix added two movies this week that earned Academy Award nominations in the last decade.

“Silver Linings Playbook” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” both joined the streaming service on March 16.

The former earned eight Oscar nominations in 2013, including for Best Picture, and Jennifer Lawrence won the Best Actress award for her performance. And the latter, espionage-centric movie earned three nominations in 2012.

As more and more Americans self-distance during the spread of the coronavirus, these movies are a welcome addition to the Netflix library. For more options on what to watch now, check out an article I wrote two months ago about movies to stream on the service. Netflix changes its library frequently, so a few of them are gone. But the list should still serve as a good starting place.

You can read more about “Silver Linings Playbook” and watch the trailer below.

Read on for the full list of movies joining Netflix this week. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

Notable Movie: “Silver Linings Playbook,” March 16

"Silver Linings Playbook" Lawrence and Cooper in "Silver Linings Playbook"

Details: In this romantic comedy, a Pennsylvania man with bipolar disorder moves back in with his parents after leaving a mental health care facility. He’s still hung up on winning back his ex-wife when he happens to meet someone new. The two have unique personalities that work well together.

Both need a win in their lives, so they decide to team up to compete in a dance contest.

The main cast includes Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Tucker and Jacki Weaver.

“Silver Linings Playbook” runs 2 hours, 2 minutes.

Watch On: Here’s a behind-the-scenes feature with cast and crew interviews.

Trailer:

The Full List Of Movies Joining Netflix

March 15

“Aftermath”

March 16

“Search Party”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

“The Young Messiah”

March 18