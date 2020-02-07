ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix Just Gave You A Way To Disable One Of Its Most Hated 'Features'

There's finally an option to disable the autoplaying previews that have vexed viewers for years.

Netflix has finally caved on one of its most criticized features: the previews that automatically play while browsing for something to watch. 

And they’ve made the process pretty painless, too. 

Just sign in to your Netflix account from a web browser, click on “manage profiles” and then choose the profile you want to update. Deselect “autoplay previews while browsing on all devices” and you’re set.

While you’re there, you can also stop another form of autoplay. When one episode of a show ends, Netflix will automatically play the next one. Deselecting “autoplay next episode in a series on all devices” will put an end to that.

Twitter users savored the long-awaited victory over autoplay: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
The Worst Netflix PR Snafus
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Netflix Disable Autoplay Autoplay Video
CONVERSATIONS