Netflix Thinks You're Smart Enough To Know 'The Crown' Is Fiction

“The worry for me is that people see a program like that, and they forget that it is fiction,” he said on the British morning show “Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh” last month. “They assume, especially foreigners, I find Americans tell me they have watched ‘The Crown’ as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t.”

He added: “I feel it is my duty to stand up for [Diana] when I can.” Spencer said that he feels he has an obligation to “honor her memory.”

“The Crown” creator Peter Morgan has long been outspoken about striking a delicate balance when dramatizing the lives of the royals.

“You have to constantly ask yourself where you stand in truth and accuracy and what the responsibility of that is,” Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. A team of researchers makes painstaking effort to accurately capture the truth of every scene, he added.

Season 5 of the Netflix drama is expected to kick off production next year, with Imelda Staunton assuming the role of Queen Elizabeth for the show’s final two seasons.