Carole Baskin Is Back: Netflix Confirms 'Tiger King 2' Is On The Way

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens: “Tiger King 2” is definitely coming to a TV screen near you soon.

Netflix officially confirmed that it has developed a follow-up to the wild documentary that dominated viewers’ attention in early 2020.

Fans will remember “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” as the miniseries that followed the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic, who is now serving a federal prison sentence for murder-for-hire and animal trafficking, and his ongoing rift with big cat conservationists like Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida.

In a brief clip released Thursday teasing Netflix’s slate of new true crime content, the platform showed what’s to come in the second “Tiger King,” with snippets of Baskin in her signature animal prints and Joe Exotic calling from prison.

Netflix told The Hollywood Reporter that the sequel will have “more madness and mayhem.”

It’s not clear when the series is slated to drop, but THR notes that it will be this year, so grab your favorite cheetah-print top and get ready.