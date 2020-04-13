The show is also the most popular offering on Netflix regardless of medium, beating out all movies and comedy specials, as well.

Given that Netflix released a new episode of “Tiger King” on Sunday, this comes as no surprise. In the latest episode, Joel McHale hosted an after-show in which he interviewed a few notable people from the docu-series. To boot, this past weekend’s virtual “Saturday Night Live” had many jokes about “Tiger King” throughout its episode.