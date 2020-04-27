The Netflix show “Outer Banks” is the most popular show on the streaming service, according to the company’s public ranking system.
“Outer Banks” is about beach teens searching for a hidden treasure. Last week it was in second place, behind the beach-centric reality show “Too Hot to Handle.” That reality show fell to fourth place this week, so it appears that “Outer Banks” has won the battle of the beaches.
Netflix Original shows fill nine of the Top 10 spots. Only the Paramount Network show “Waco” (starring Taylor Kitsch and Michael Shannon) broke that pattern; it’s at No. 3 this week.
The Vox news special “Coronavirus, Explained” earned the second-place spot. With a runtime of only 26 minutes, it’s an easy-to-watch primer on the current situation.
