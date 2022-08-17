Netflix's Twisted 'Wednesday' Trailer Brings The Addams Family Back Together

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams in Netflix's "Wednesday." COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Tightening the chokehold Wednesday Addams costumes continue to have on Halloween, the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series “Wednesday” has arrived.

Creepy, kooky and as gloriously macabre as ever, the Addams Family is back, but this time reimagined to place the eponymous and slightly murderous daughter at its center.

“Scream” star Jenna Ortega steps confidently into the coiled braids once worn by Christina Ricci, who starred as the character in 1991′s “The Addams Family” and its sequel “Addams Family Values.”

The two-minute clip begins with Wednesday getting the boot from her school for gleefully releasing into a pool two bags of piranhas on a group of water polo players. She ultimately lands a spot at a new school, Nevermore, which her parents Morticia and Gomez Addams, played here by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, once attended.

Described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery,” the series will follow Wednesday’s “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

In the trailer, we see flashes of what’s in store for the titular goth, as she fences, dances and generally wreaks blood-soaked mayhem, as she takes a “stab at being social” in her new environs.

“Little did I know I’d be stepping into a nightmare — full of mystery, mayhem and murder,” Ortega’s Wednesday says in the trailer. “I think I’m going to love it here.”

Director Tim Burton will helm four of the eight episodes of the series, which will be overseen by showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

The series also stars Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Ricci, who is returning in a currently undisclosed part, and a mysterious performer in the role of Uncle Fester, which the creators are keeping as a surprise.

“We have no comment on Uncle Fester,” Gough told Vanity Fair in an interview published Tuesday. “Watch the show.”

Millar and Gough, who also created the hit show “Smallville,” described “Wednesday” as firmly its “own thing” that also feels like “an eight-hour Tim Burton movie.”

Millar told Vanity Fair: “It’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing. It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim.”