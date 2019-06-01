What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (May 26-June 1)

The Netflix highlight: “When They See Us” miniseries.

Premise: A depiction of the events surrounding the infamous Central Park Five case that took place in New York City. In April 1989, a serial rapist assaulted and raped a female jogger in Central Park at roughly the same time a large group of teenagers wreaked havoc nearby. Without a clear suspect at the time, the district attorney’s office and the NYPD decided to name a few of the teenagers (all black or Hispanic) as suspects and then coerced confessions. All of the children had to serve significant jail time.

Stars: Ava DuVernay created the show; actors include Felicity Huffman, Joshua Jackson, Niecy Nash and Michael K. Williams

Sum-up: “If you walk away from this with fury or rage, ask yourself how you’re going to be a part of the solution,” actress Niecy Nash said to AM New York about the series. I don’t know how you could watch this and not have fury and rage boil up. The show does an incredible job of setting the stakes for one of the most public injustices in our country’s recent history. Of course, this case is no isolated incident, which the actual facts of the case help make apparent. As the beginning of the second episode highlights, President Donald Trump had a huge part in the scandal, as he paid tens of thousands of dollars for newspaper advertisements advocating for the execution of the teenagers. The systemic racism on display in “When They See Us” remains entrenched in America today and now goes up to the highest office. Perhaps a well-told story of unjust treatment and undeserved pain can help more Americans realize this.