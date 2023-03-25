Netflix Renews 'You' For 5th And Final Season

Netflix’s hit psychological thriller “You” has been renewed for a fifth and final season, the streaming service announced Friday.

The final chapter of the show, which stars Penn Badgley, will have new showrunners, Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo. The two executive producers will replace series co-creator Sera Gamble.

Gamble, who developed the show with Greg Berlanti, said in a press release that making “You” had been an “honor and ridiculously fun.”

“I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely,” she said. “I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch.”

Netflix has yet to release details about when Season 5 will begin production.

Brace yourself for Joe Goldberg's final chapter.



You will return for a fifth and final season in 2024! pic.twitter.com/rbQBOnQPSJ — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2023

“You” premiered its first season on Lifetime in 2018 before being canceled by the network, with Netflix then picking up the show for Season 2. The series became a hit on the streaming service, reaching the top spot on the company’s public ranking system after the fourth season debuted last month.

Badgley had recently hinted that if “You” got renewed for a fifth season, it would likely be the show’s last.