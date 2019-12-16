Penn Badgley Heads West In New Trailer For Netflix's 'You' Season 2

Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) relocates from New York to California in the forthcoming season of Netflix’s “You,” but in the Los Angeles sunshine, his dark and dangerous habits are harder to shake than ever.

Netflix dropped the Season 2 trailer of “You” early Monday, and from the looks of it, Joe makes a concerted effort to start afresh on the West Coast. Under a new name, Will Bettelheim, he scores a swanky, sun-drenched apartment. He has his eye on a new woman, too ― an aspiring chef fittingly named Love (Victoria Pedretti).

As the first season of this psychological thriller showed, however, Joe may be able to run from his past as a stalker and serial killer, but he can’t hide. The Season 2 trailer features the return of Candace (Ambyr Childers), Joe’s once-presumed-to-be-dead ex who happens to know a few things about the fate of his recent girlfriend Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

“One of the classic truisms about living in LA is that you’re surrounded by former New Yorkers who fucking hate it here,” executive producer Sera Gamble told TVLine last year as she and the creative team were beginning work on the second season. “So we started the writers’ room for Season 2 by being like, ‘Joe moves to LA and he completely hates it. Let’s talk about how much fun that is.’”

The first season of “You,” based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel of the same name, debuted on Lifetime in September 2018. The series didn’t really make a cultural splash, however, until it was moved to Netflix three months later.

Now a Netflix original, the second season of “You” loosely follows the second book of Kepnes’ series, titled “Hidden Bodies.”

“There’s a lot of great story in the second book that we’re going to be able to do, but in our way,” Gamble told TVLine. “We’re servicing slightly different masters than the second book did in some cases. But Caroline has laid this amazing groundwork, so the philosophy has always been to remix as needed in order to retain the spirit of the original story.”

Watch the Season 2 trailer for “You” below.