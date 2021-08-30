'You' Season 3 Teaser Has First Glimpse Of Penn Badgley As Suburban Stalker Dad

Fatherhood doesn’t appear to have changed Joe Goldberg’s homicidal ways in the forthcoming season of “You,” due out Oct. 15.

Netflix gave fans a sneak peek at Season 3 of the psychological thriller series with the release of a new teaser on Monday. Though the footage is scant on details, viewers can expect to follow bookish stalker and serial killer Joe (played by Penn Badgley) and his new wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), as they tackle becoming first-time parents.

“A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without, uh, challenges,” Badgley declares in character voiceover as Joe. “Let’s just say I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do.”

The teaser also reveals the “classic” and “literary” name Joe and Love have chosen for their baby boy: Henry.

Catch the Season 3 teaser for Netflix’s “You” below.

“You,” based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel of the same name, debuted on Lifetime to little fanfare in 2018. In what’s now considered a harbinger of the current ubiquity of streaming services, the series surged in popularity when Netflix picked it up just three months after its premiere.

Though the premiere season of “You” was set in New York, Season 2 moved the action to Los Angeles. The teaser doesn’t specify where Season 3 takes place, but the final episode of the second season showed Joe and Love moving to a somewhat staid-looking suburb.

In a new interview with New York Magazine’s Vulture blog, Badgley admitted he loathes Joe Goldberg, who is able to get away with literal murder on account of his good looks and seemingly effortless charm. The actor went on to offer a few suggestions on how he’d like to see the character pay the price for his grisly crimes before the series concludes ― though he’s unsure what the ideal revenge would look like.

“Punishment is important, but what form of punishment is actually effective? With Joe, the irony is that death is almost too easy for him,” he explained.