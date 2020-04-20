Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' Was Inspired By 'Seinfeld.' Wait, What?

Considering the episode where George poses for a too-hot-to-handle photo shoot, this was probably just a matter of time.

In Netflix’s popular new show “Too Hot To Handle,” attractive singles are put together in paradise with the goal of abstaining from anything sexual in order to win a cash prize. And if the premise of that sounds familiar to you, it might be because you’ve seen something similar before.

According to creative director and show developer Laura Gibson, the idea for the series was pulled straight from an episode of “Seinfeld.”

Gibson recently told OprahMag.com﻿ that the show was inspired by “The Contest,” a classic “Seinfeld” episode where the group needs to abstain from masturbating in order to win a cash bet.

“None of them can actually do it, and so they actually all lose the money. And I thought, ‘There’s a TV format in that.’ Why don’t we get some of the hottest people on planet to try and see if they can hold themselves back for cash?” Gibson said.

Just like the “Seinfeld” episode, the contestants on the show also seem to have a hard time staying celibate.

The show developer added, “As an older person, I knew that I would always go for the cash, but I know that my 19-year-old self would have gone for the sex.”

Though the “Seinfeld” reveal is a surprise, it’s kind of fitting that a show about nothing has inspired a show where nothing’s supposed to happen.

“Too Hot to Handle” is streaming now if you want to see who remains Master of Their Domain.