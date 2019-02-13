It’s time to get out of your black-and-gray winter comfort zone, because soft head-to-toe neutrals are really having a moment right now. Even Meghan Markle is loving it.
The key to this look is selecting the right the colors that work with your skin tone. Think shades as light as cream, beige and blush, and on the darker side, camel and khaki tones. While you may think monochromatic neutrals seem bland or boring, we promise they don’t have to be. It’s all about adding layers and textures ― the more the better ― to give your outfit visual interest.
Last month, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a couple of on-trend neutral ensembles.
First, there was a beige coat paired with a basic (but not boring) light gray turtleneck dress:
Shortly after, the royal stepped out in an all-over blush ensemble. Her blazer matched her dress, which also matched her shoes (by her go-to label Aquazzura) and her bag. Though the duchess may not have many textures going on, the structured blazer provides the perfect balance to the movement of her dress, and the tie-up shoes (also by Aquazzura) add a fashion-forward touch.
The same day Markle rocked her blush outfit, Rihanna tried on the look while out for dinner in New York City. The Fenty mogul played with a couple different tones, pairing an oversized beige blazer with a silvery skirt and white purse.
We also saw the trend pop up at the recent New York Fashion Week, where influencer Aimee Song sported a multi-layered cream look, and Instagram’s Eva Chen rocked head-to-toe camel tones.
This is exactly what we mean by adding layers and textures:
To help inspire you to try the trend for yourself, we’ve put together a few outfit ideas, complete with details on where to get each piece. Happy shopping!
Clockwise from bottom left: Journee Collection Ike pumps, $39.99; Matt & Nat Mara bag, $130; Missguided camel bandage dress, $33; Zara coat with wrap collar, $219.
Clockwise from bottom left: L’Intervalle Lady nude croc pumps, $126.99; Everlane chore jacket, $68; Mango oversize sweater, $59.99; Everlane carpenter pant, $68.
From left: J.Crew tie-waist pants, $120; Goodnight Macaroon “Hepburn” cable knit sweater, $75; & Other Stories corduroy cap, $39; Aldo Aurella boots, $79.98.