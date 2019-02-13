NIKLAS HALLEN via Getty Images Meghan Markle is a fan of head-to-toe neutrals.

It’s time to get out of your black-and-gray winter comfort zone, because soft head-to-toe neutrals are really having a moment right now. Even Meghan Markle is loving it.

The key to this look is selecting the right the colors that work with your skin tone. Think shades as light as cream, beige and blush, and on the darker side, camel and khaki tones. While you may think monochromatic neutrals seem bland or boring, we promise they don’t have to be. It’s all about adding layers and textures ― the more the better ― to give your outfit visual interest.

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a couple of on-trend neutral ensembles.

First, there was a beige coat paired with a basic (but not boring) light gray turtleneck dress:

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, departs after visiting Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity on Jan. 16, 2019 in London.

Shortly after, the royal stepped out in an all-over blush ensemble. Her blazer matched her dress, which also matched her shoes (by her go-to label Aquazzura) and her bag. Though the duchess may not have many textures going on, the structured blazer provides the perfect balance to the movement of her dress, and the tie-up shoes (also by Aquazzura) add a fashion-forward touch.

NIKLAS HALLEN via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex walks to her car after visiting the National Theatre in central London on Jan. 30, 2019, after it was announced that she would be patron of the theatre.

The same day Markle rocked her blush outfit, Rihanna tried on the look while out for dinner in New York City. The Fenty mogul played with a couple different tones, pairing an oversized beige blazer with a silvery skirt and white purse.

Jackson Lee via Getty Images Rihanna goes to dinner at Kappo Masa on Jan. 30, 2019, in New York City.

We also saw the trend pop up at the recent New York Fashion Week, where influencer Aimee Song sported a multi-layered cream look, and Instagram’s Eva Chen rocked head-to-toe camel tones.

This is exactly what we mean by adding layers and textures:

Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images Aimee Song seen at New York Fashion Week, February 2019.

Timur Emek via Getty Images Eva Chen photographed at New York Fashion Week, February 2019.

To help inspire you to try the trend for yourself, we’ve put together a few outfit ideas, complete with details on where to get each piece. Happy shopping!

DSW, Matt & Nat, Misguided, Zara

L'Intervalle, Everlane, Mango, Everlane