Nevada's French Fry Bath Penalty Helps Tulane 'Ketchup' A Little In Bowl Game

The Green Wave got an extra 15 yards and scored a late touchdown in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The soon-to-be-victorious University of Nevada football team doused Coach Jay Norvell in the traditional french fry bath at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Tuesday.

But these fries were somewhat costly.

Nevada was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when some of the pommes frites landed on the field, For the Win reported.

Tulane, which had taken over on downs with 17 seconds remaining, got an extra 15 yards to begin the next play at its own 35 yard line. Running back Cameron Carroll immediately rushed 65 yards for a touchdown.

Nevada still got its victory, 38-27, but learned that fries go better with a Coke than a penalty.

