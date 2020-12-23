Nevada's French Fry Bath Penalty Helps Tulane 'Ketchup' A Little In Bowl Game

The soon-to-be-victorious University of Nevada football team doused Coach Jay Norvell in the traditional french fry bath at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Tuesday.

FRY BATH TIME 🍟 pic.twitter.com/lsaS3MBCOB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 23, 2020

But these fries were somewhat costly.

Nevada was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when some of the pommes frites landed on the field, For the Win reported.

At the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Nevada was penalized 15 yards for having too many French Fries on the field. They tried to invoke the 5-second rule, to no avail.

🍟🏈🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZAXwmKq8KB — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) December 23, 2020

Tulane, which had taken over on downs with 17 seconds remaining, got an extra 15 yards to begin the next play at its own 35 yard line. Running back Cameron Carroll immediately rushed 65 yards for a touchdown.

Cameron Carroll goes 65 yards to the house to cash the 2H over (27.5)

pic.twitter.com/g8T0gBhquM — Bet The Pigskin (@betthepigskin) December 22, 2020

Nevada still got its victory, 38-27, but learned that fries go better with a Coke than a penalty.

