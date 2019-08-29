Nevada Student Arrested With Rifle, 2,000 Rounds Of Ammunition In Car

A student at the College of Southern Nevada was arrested Wednesday after authorities found about 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a rifle in his car, officials said.

The student was identified as Shayn David Striegel, 27, who was in class at the Henderson-area community college when university police were called with a report that there were firearm magazines inside the vehicle.

A police search of the car turned up the gun and ammunition. Striegel told officers he had forgotten that the rifle was in the vehicle, CSN President Federico Zaragoza said in a statement to the school.

Striegel was arrested on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, a crime in Nevada. He was being held on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4.

Please read a message from @CSNPresident Dr. Federico Zaragoza about an incident on the Henderson Campus this evening. https://t.co/cCwMkt4Z9A — CSN (@CSNCoyote) August 29, 2019

KVVU-TV in Las Vegas confirmed with police that the Striegel had a concealed weapons permit. He told officers that he worked at a company called Rifle Dynamics and had been at a shooting range earlier in the day.

Zaragoza said there was no existing threat to the school, a few miles outside of Las Vegas, but urged the college community to report suspicious activity to authorities.

“Although police do not believe that an ongoing threat exists to Henderson or any of our other campuses as a result of this incident, it is an important reminder of the effectiveness of the ‘see something, say something’ public safety campaign,” Zaragoza said in a statement Wednesday evening. “If you see something suspicious, report it to the police immediately.”

Authorities have been on high alert this month following a pair of mass shootings that left 31 people dead in Ohio and Texas in early August. The FBI said it revived more than 38,000 tips during the first full week of the month, 70% above average for a week’s stretch.

“Such increases are often observed after major incidents,” the FBI said in a statement this week. “As always, the FBI encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.”