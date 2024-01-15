Neve Campbell Reveals What It Would Take For Her To Return To ‘Scream’ Franchise

If you had your fingers crossed that Neve Campbell would return to the “Scream” franchise, there might still be hope.
The seventh film is in the works, but has hit numerous roadblocks, including losing its director, Christopher Landon, last month.
“Scream 6” leading ladies Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are also no longer a part of the upcoming film.
Barrera was fired from the movie over her tweets expressing support for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, while Ortega withdrew from the horror movie due to her Netflix “Wednesday” Season 2 shooting schedule.
After Campbell, 50, previously stepped away from the long-running franchise over a salary dispute after appearing in five of its films, the actor recently revealed that she isn’t totally opposed to rejoining the slasher legacy.
“It’s sad to me that they’re struggling at the moment,” Campbell said while speaking to IndieWire at Saturday’s BAFTA Tea event in Los Angeles. “I would imagine that the people at the top are spinning a little bit, trying to make the right decision. I think I would imagine people want to do the right thing.”
Campbell, who was supposed to reprise her role of Sidney Prescott in “Scream 6,” added: “I would hope. I love this franchise. I love it for Wes [Craven]. I love it for all the people who’ve been involved and even the newer cast. I would hope it doesn’t fall apart.”
When asked if she would star in another “Scream” film, Campbell said she’s open to it “given the right circumstances.”
“I made a statement several years ago, and it was the reason that I didn’t do the film at the time, and I just really felt the need to stand up and say that I don’t believe I would’ve been treated that way had I been a man carrying a franchise for 25 years, and that still stands,” she explained. “So if they were to choose to come back to me, that would continue to be my takeaway. We’ll see.”
At the same event, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she “would not be surprised to get a call” with an offer to return to the franchise.
“Scream 7” has yet to secure a release date, but is expected to release sometime later this year or early 2025.