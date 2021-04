25 Things You Need If You've Never Cleaned Your Home Correctly

An extendable microfiber duster

It will help you reach your highest ceiling fans and the tops of cabinets without lugging out the ladder or pushing chairs around. Its three expanding sections reach up to 64 inches — that's 5 feet! — so basically nothing will be out of your reach. You simply rinse the microfiber head clean when you're done using it (one reviewer suggests spinning it between your hands after it's dry, to fluff everything back out), plus the entire thing folds in half for easy storage. And its fluffy dusting head collapses easily to reach into small nooks and crannies."I'm not a neat freak so I never thought I'd be saying I love a duster, but when I use this I feel like it's one of the best things I've ever bought. I'm only 5'2" tall so I need the extra length even though I don't have high ceilings.I think the people that say the head spins as they use it haven't tightened the silver piece that prevents that from happening. Yes, some dust goes into the air, but hardly any and you can see you're picking up a lot by how dirty it gets." — cologirl