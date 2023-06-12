“Never Have I Ever” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fourth and final season of this coming-of-age series premiered on June 8 and quickly zoomed up the popularity list. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, “Never Have I Ever” follows an Indian American high school student as she navigates romance, grief, friendship, and more.

Next in the ranking is “Manifest,” an NBC sci-fi drama that Netflix revived for a fourth and final season after it was canceled by the network in 2021. The show tells the story of the passengers and crew of a plane that lands safely after going missing for five years.

Advertisement

Netflix "Never Have I Ever" on Netflix.

Two new Arnold Schwarzenegger projects are also trending on the streaming service. “Fubar” is a new action-comedy series starring the former California governor as a father and CIA operative who learns his daughter has pursued the same career. “Arnold” is a three-part docuseries about the highs and lows of Schwarzenegger’s life and career.

Car enthusiasts might be interested in another trending show. “Tex Mex Motors” is a new reality series about pros who transport old cars from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, for a radical restoration.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost

Advertisement